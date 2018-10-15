Murphy orders probe into handling of sex assault allegation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s ordered an investigation into his administration’s handling of a state employee’s claims she was sexually assaulted by a man who went on to work…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s ordered an investigation into his administration’s handling of a state employee’s claims she was sexually assaulted by a man who went on to work for him.

Murphy addressed the allegations Monday and said former state Supreme Court justice Peter Verniero will oversee.

The attorney general on Monday also reopened the investigation into the 2017 allegation.

Katie Brennan told the Wall Street Journal she tried for a year to get authorities to take action.

The attorney general’s office said the Hudson County prosecutor’s office investigated the case in 2017 and closed it without filing charges.

The office says the investigation will now be taken over by the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office because the Hudson County prosecutor knows both Brennan and the accused man, Al Alvarez.

Alvarez denies the allegations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.