202
Home » National News » Mother makes unique offer…

Mother makes unique offer to help find son’s killer

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 2:23 pm 10/18/2018 02:23pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has made a unique offer in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed her son on Labor Day.

WBTV in Charlotte reports Lajuana Hill said she and her family will pay to relocate anyone who provides information in the death of Juordan Malik Hill, and will even pay their first month’s rent, “whatever you need to get you out of that environment.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detective Luke Peden said the suspect fired five shots from more than 30 yards (27 meters) away. Peden said two of those shots hit Juordan Hill, who was visiting with friends in an apartment complex parking lot.

Hill’s parents said they believe their son was targeted, but don’t know why.

Along with the family’s offer, a $6,500 reward is being offered.

___

Information from: WBTV-TV, http://www.wbtv.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500