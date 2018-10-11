202
More homeopathic products made in N. Carolina recalled

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 8:38 am 10/11/2018 08:38am
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Contamination at a North Carolina-based homeopathic manufacturer has led to further recalls.

The Miami Herald reports Sprayology issued a voluntary nationwide recall of 22 homeopathic water-based oral sprays Tuesday, citing possible microbial contamination at Asheville-based contract manufacturer King Bio.

King Bio recalled hundreds of its own products at the end of August, and Silver Star and MediNatura issued precautionary recalls last week.

Sprayology’s parent company, Eight and Company, said in the Food and Drug Administration release it hadn’t yet received reports of adverse effects.

The various recalled products are marketed as assisting with a host of issues, including jet lag, bruising, acne, hangovers and “sexual support.”

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in 2017 King Bio manufactured more than 500 of its own products and more than 500 products for other companies.

