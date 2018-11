By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Mistrial declared in the murder trial of a former Michigan trooper in a teenage joyrider’s death after jury deadlocks.

DETROIT (AP) — Mistrial declared in the murder trial of a former Michigan trooper in a teenage joyrider’s death after jury deadlocks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.