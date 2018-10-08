Mississippi police: DNA led to charges in 1990 killing, rape

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police say they have charged a man in the 1990 killing of one woman and rape of another, using DNA to connect him to the crime scene. Starkville Police Sgt.…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police say they have charged a man in the 1990 killing of one woman and rape of another, using DNA to connect him to the crime scene.

Starkville Police Sgt. Bill Lott says Monday that 52-year-old Michael Wayne Devaughn of Rienzi is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 65-year-old Betty Jones and sexual battery in the rape of 81-year-old Kathryn Crigler.

Devaughn was arrested Saturday.

Lott says Jones and Crigler were attacked at Crigler’s Starkville home on Sept. 3, 1990.

Evidence of rape was collected in the hospital from Crigler, who later died. Lott says the kit was sealed and DNA evidence was tested years later.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether Devaughn has an attorney.

This story has been corrected to show Devaughn is charged in the killing of one woman and sexual assault of another.

