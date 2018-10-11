202
Minnesota officers who killed suicidal teen won’t be charged

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:50 pm 10/11/2018 01:50pm
CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t charge two sheriff’s officials who fatally shot a suicidal Minnesota teenager.

The Carver County Attorney’s Office said Thursday that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

Sixteen-year-old Archer Amorosi was shot and killed after running from his house in Chanhassen on July 13. His mother had dialed 911, saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

Authorities say the teen was holding a hatchet and a BB pistol.

After firing a stun gun failed to stop him, Carver County Sheriff’s Corporal Jake Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson opened fire. An autopsy found Amorosi died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting and forwarded its findings to the state attorney.

