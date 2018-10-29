202
Michigan mom gets decades in prison for abuse of twin babies

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:39 pm 10/29/2018 12:39pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan woman who authorities say abused her infant twin sons, including one who died from his injuries, has been sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that 22-year-old Jennifer Mohler of Portage learned her punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder .

Mohler declined to speak in court. Defense lawyer Andis Svikis says she “reconciled herself to her situation.”

Mohler was arrested in June on murder and child abuse charges. Five-month-old Logan Mohler died Feb. 13, nearly two weeks after emergency teams were called to her home because the infant was suffering seizures. An autopsy listed head and neck injuries as the cause of death.

Investigators determined the infant’s twin brother showed similar injuries. He was placed into protective care.

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
