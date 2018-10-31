202
Home » National News » Metal band Manowar drops…

Metal band Manowar drops guitarist amid child porn charges

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:52 am 10/31/2018 10:52am
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The lead guitarist for heavy metal band Manowar has been charged with possessing child pornography in North Carolina.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records, 53-year-old Karl Logan was arrested Aug. 9 on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. That charge involves possessing material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

The band acknowledged the charges Oct. 26, when it issued a statement from management company Magic Circle Entertainment. The statement says Logan will not perform with Manowar “due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues.”

The band has several 2019 tour dates, concentrated in northern and eastern Europe. It says that tour and its new album won’t be affected.

Reports didn’t include comment from Logan’s attorneys.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500