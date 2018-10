By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions says that jackpot won in South Carolina was $1.537 billion, just short of record for all lotteries.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions says that jackpot won in South Carolina was $1.537 billion, just short of record for all lotteries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.