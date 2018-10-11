202
Home » National News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US stocks open with modest losses

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 9:39 am 10/11/2018 09:39am
Share
FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo a NYSE logo adorns the entrance to the trading floor the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe.

U.S. markets are coming off their steepest losses in eight months. A report showing only a modest pickup in consumer prices seemed to calm investors just before the open.

Tech stocks, hit hard Wednesday, fell slightly in early trading. Apple shares fell 1.2 percent.

Earnings season is getting underway. Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8 percent after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,497. The Nasdaq composite rose less than a point to 7,422.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.17 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500