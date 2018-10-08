Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead US stocks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 9:35 a.m. Losses for technology and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street. Apple fell…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Losses for technology and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple fell 1 percent early Monday. Energy companies were falling in tandem with the price of crude oil. Marathon Petroleum lost 2 percent.

European markets were lower on concerns about Italy’s spending plans. Italy’s main stock index dropped 2.6 percent and the yields on its government bonds rose sharply.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,324. The Nasdaq composite fell 50 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,737.

Bond trading was closed for Columbus Day. Other financial markets were open.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.