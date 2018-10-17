202
Home » National News » Man without nose, eye…

Man without nose, eye claims store owner said to cover face

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 12:58 pm 10/17/2018 12:58pm
Share

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A man who says he lost his nose and an eye to cancer claims the owner of a South Carolina gas station store told him to cover his face if he wanted to eat there.

Kirby Evans tells news outlets he left Forks Pit Stop in Walterboro on Oct. 8 after the store’s owner, Donna Crosby, pulled him into her office.

His daughter, Brandy Evans, said in a Facebook post that he had gone there to buy doughnuts and a drink. Her post had nearly 13,000 shares as of Tuesday night.

Crosby provided surveillance video that doesn’t show her grabbing Evans. Crosby says she kindly asked if he had an eye patch or something because her business was being affected as customers were complaining and leaving.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500