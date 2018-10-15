Man who lost son to gunfire tried to help wounded boy, 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A day after burying his teenage stepson lost to gunfire, a Syracuse man tried to save a 12-year-old who had been hit by a bullet in an unrelated shooting. The Post-Standard…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A day after burying his teenage stepson lost to gunfire, a Syracuse man tried to save a 12-year-old who had been hit by a bullet in an unrelated shooting.

The Post-Standard reports 38-year-old David Carroll was among the people who took James Springer III to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night on a city street. Police say the boy died early Thursday morning.

A funeral was held the previous Tuesday for Carroll’s stepson, 15-year-old Loindale Johnson, who was fatally shot Oct. 3.

Carroll says he was buying beer and snacks at a corner store when the boy was shot in the torso and his 33-year-old stepmother suffered a minor arm wound. A 22-year-old man who police say was aiming for someone else has been charged in the shooting.

