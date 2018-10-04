Man tied to relatives’ deaths still needs money for attorney

202
October 4, 2018
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has told a New Hampshire court he still lacks money for an attorney just three months ahead of an expected trial.

Nathan Carman sparred with his relatives’ attorney over his request to have $150,000 transferred to him from a trust. He said he needs the money to hire a lawyer for suits in New Hampshire related to his inheritance and the sinking of his boat during a trip where his mother was lost at sea.

The relatives’ attorney, Dan Small, argued in a New Hampshire court Thursday that Carman didn’t need the money for legal representation, noting that previous attorneys whom he fired were working on a contingency basis.

