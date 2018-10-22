202
Home » National News » Oregon man rescues kitten…

Oregon man rescues kitten glued to busy road

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 6:15 pm 10/22/2018 06:15pm
Share
This photo provided by Fox 12 Oregon shows a small kitten that was recently found glued to a busy road near Silverton, Ore. The kitten, who is expected to make a full recovery after a visit to the veterinarian, has found a new home with his rescuer, Chuck Hawley, whose wife named the kitten "Sticky." (Fox 12 Oregon via AP)

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man says he found a 5-week-old kitten glued to a busy road.

KPTV says Chuck Hawley rescued the kitten, which had some sort of glue on its paws, neck and tail.

Veterinarian Jenny Bate says it’s clear the glue was intentionally put on the kitten’s paws.

She was able to remove the glue using mineral oil and the kitten should fully recover.

Hawley says it’s incredible the kitten wasn’t hit by a car.

He saw several vehicles swerve around it before he could rescue it.

Hawley tells KPTV he and his wife will adopt the kitten. They have named it Sticky.

Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Baldridge says if Hawley files a crime report, his agency will investigate.

The kitten now has a Facebook page, Sticky the Kitty .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500