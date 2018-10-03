202
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 5:13 pm 10/03/2018 05:13pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A motorist arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland police patrolman has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Forty-six-year-old Israel Alvarez also pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including driving under the influence and drug possession in David Fahey’s death on Interstate 90 on Jan. 24, 2017.

Alvarez was arrested after a Department of Homeland Security agent spotted his damaged car in a driveway. Authorities said Alvarez was driving around 60 mph (97 kph) when he struck the 39-year-old police officer, who was setting down flares to close the interstate’s westbound lanes after a fatal accident.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the office of Alvarez’s attorney. His sentencing is set for Nov. 16.

