Man found dead in Florida with head stuck in car window

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:44 am 10/19/2018 08:44am
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was found dead with his head stuck in a partially closed car window.

The News-Press reports that a Lee County Electric Cooperative worker spotted 56-year-old Julio Rosado Gonzalez in front of a Lehigh Acres home Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the power company employee told deputies he saw Gonzalez standing by the car in Gonzalez’s driveway. They say the employee reported seeing Gonzalez bent over with his head and neck inside the car and stuck between a partially closed window.

A rescue crew responded and confirmed the man’s death. It wasn’t immediately known how the man became stuck. A relative told deputies she last saw Gonzalez working on the car about a half-hour before he was found dead.

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

