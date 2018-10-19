202
Man dies, another loses arm when crane overturns in Kansas

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 10:53 am 10/19/2018 10:53am
HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed and another lost an arm when a mobile crane overturned at a roofing job site in northeast Kansas.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the men were in a lift basket 30 feet (9 meters) from the ground Wednesday afternoon when the crane toppled over in Holton.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 66-year-old John Zibell was killed. The surviving man was taken to a hospital about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Kansas City, Kansas. His arm was amputated.

Morse says the workers were using the crane to access the roof of a three-story house. He says it was sitting on sloped ground that was soft from recent rains. Federal officials are investigating.

Morse described what happened as “traumatic, grim and horrid.”

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

