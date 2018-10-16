202
Man dies after shirt gets caught in subway escalator

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:50 am 10/16/2018 09:50am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a man who died after he was found unconscious in a subway station probably choked to death when he fell on an escalator and his shirt got caught.

Police say 48-year-old Carlos Alvarez fell at a station in the Bronx early Sunday, where he was found unresponsive. He was cut out of the shirt, rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities say Alvarez had been drinking.

