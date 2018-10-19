202
Man arrested in threats to The Oklahoman newspaper

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 7:13 pm 10/19/2018 07:13pm
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Jail in Oklahoma City shows Robert Cameron Brewer who arrested Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, on suspicion of making threats against the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma City. The threats came Monday in a profanity-laced voicemail to The Oklahoman. (Oklahoma County Jail via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats against the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman reports that 41-year-old Robert Cameron Brewer was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of threatening to kill by use of explosive.

The threats came Monday in a profanity-laced voicemail to The Oklahoman.

Brewer is also accused of threatening the office of Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong in September.

Court records indicate Brewer has a history of mental illness. He was put on probation for stalking in 2013 after prosecutors say he sent packages to an Oklahoma City man’s home containing harassing notes and pictures.

Brewer is being held Friday in the Oklahoma County jail on $200,000 bail. Court records don’t list a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

