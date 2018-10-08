202
Home » National News » Man arrested in fatal…

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Dallas girl

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 10:16 am 10/08/2018 10:16am
Share
This photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows William Hester of Mesquite, Texas, who was arrested Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas.

Dallas police say William Hester, of Mesquite, was arrested Sunday evening in the death of 16-year-old Jakiyah Wrightsil.

Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found Wrightsil’s body. Multiple people were detained as they tried to leave the party.

Some witnesses told police that people had been playing with a gun during the party before Wrightsil was shot.

Jail records don’t list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Hester, who has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500