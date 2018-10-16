202
Home » National News » Man accused of trying…

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl at Orlando airport

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 8:15 am 10/16/2018 08:15am
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 49-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl at Orlando International Airport.

Witnesses told police that on Saturday night Alfredo Sanchez grabbed the child as she was standing with her parents near the east checkpoint of terminal B.

An arrest affidavit says the girl was screaming as Sanchez tried walking away with her. Witnesses say Sanchez yelled, “This is my girl.”

Alexis Vargas tells the Orlando Sentinel that he and another man intervened, pinning Sanchez to the ground while they waited for police to arrive. The 63-year-old Vargas says he put Sanchez in a “choke hold.”

Police said the girl was not physically injured but was “obviously traumatized mentally.”

Sanchez is charged with attempted kidnapping and remains at the Orange County Jail.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500