Man accused of stopping train in Nebraska sentenced

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 4:06 pm 10/05/2018 04:06pm
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 26-year-old Missouri man who pulled an emergency break and prompted panic aboard an Amtrak train in southern Nebraska has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Taylor Michael Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Nebraska.

Wilson pleaded guilty in July to a single terrorism count and a weapons count after investigators found a cache of guns hidden in his Missouri home. In exchange, other counts were dropped.

Prosecutors say Wilson was armed with a handgun, knife and hammer when he pulled the brake in a secure area of the Chicago-bound locomotive in October 2017. The incident occurred after Wilson got into an argument with a black passenger.

Wilson said he was high on drugs at the time and had no terroristic intensions.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

Topics:
National News
