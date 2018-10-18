202
Man accused of burglary, taking medication, hiding in shower

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 2:22 pm 10/18/2018 02:22pm
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary at a family’s home in Mississippi say they found a man hiding in a bathroom shower and that he had ingested some of the residents’ prescription medications.

News outlets report Jones County deputies discovered 24-year-old Joel Welch hiding inside the shower in an upstairs bathroom Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department says in a Facebook post that deputies were sent to the Calhoun area home after the owners’ security system notified them of a man inside.

Deputies say Welch broke into a vehicle on the property and used the garage door opener to gain access to the home.

Welch was jailed on burglary charges. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

