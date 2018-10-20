202
Lynn says she’s better after illness sent her to hospital

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 7:32 pm 10/20/2018 07:32pm
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. Lynn says she is doing better after a brief hospital visit to treat an illness that kept her from attending a CMT tribute to her and other female country artists. A message posted on Lynn's official Facebook page Saturday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2018, said she is feeling better and is now resting at home. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn says she is doing better after a brief hospital visit to treat an illness that kept her from attending a CMT tribute to her and other female country artists.

A message posted on Lynn’s official Facebook page Saturday afternoon said she is feeling better and is now resting at home. Lynn’s post said she was sick, but did not provide additional details.

The 86-year-old just released a new album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great.” She was unable to attend Wednesday’s CMT Artists of the Year awards ceremony. Actress Sissy Spacek accepted the honor on Lynn’s behalf.

Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and called Lynn a trailblazer.

Lynn wrote she had watched Spacek’s tribute several times and appreciated the kind words from her “sweet friend.”

