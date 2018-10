By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles judge orders Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million in back pay to lawyer.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles judge orders Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti to pay $4.85 million in back pay to lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.