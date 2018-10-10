202
Home » National News » Limo driver's wife: He…

Limo driver’s wife: He previously expressed concerns

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 8:13 am 10/10/2018 08:13am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of a limousine driver involved in a New York crash that killed 20 people says her late husband expressed concerns about the company’s vehicles.

Kim Lisinicchia ( lihs-ih-NIHK’-ee-uh) tells CBS in an interview broadcast Wednesday that her husband, Scott, stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Prestige Limousine has been criticized for maintaining vehicles rife with violations and for employing a driver lacking a commercial license.

Prestige’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon, says safety issues had been corrected. He says the driver might have misjudged his ability to stop at the bottom of a hill Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee), New York.

Lisinicchia says her husband was “in excellent health” and drove a tractor-trailer for 20 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500