Lawyer who hypnotized clients for pleasure to pay over $2.3M

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:20 pm 10/18/2018 12:20pm
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A former attorney serving 12 years in prison for hypnotizing unwitting female clients for his sexual gratification has been ordered to pay more than $2.3 million to one client.

Cleveland.com reports a Lorain County judge this month ordered 61-year-old Michael Fine to pay the woman who sued him. Her lawsuit alleged the Avon man hypnotized her and made unwanted sexual advances.

Fine was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to five counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Authorities say Fine’s criminal activities were exposed in 2014 after a client suspecting she’d been hypnotized recorded telephone conversations in which Fine used explicit sexual language in calls on legal matters. Publicity led other women to contact authorities.

A message was left Thursday for Fine’s attorney.

