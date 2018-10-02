202
Lawsuit in police shooting of Australian woman put on hold

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 11:46 am 10/02/2018 11:46am
FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, posters of Justine Ruszczyk Damond are displayed at a news conference by attorneys for her family in Minneapolis. A lawsuit filed by the family of Ruszczyk Damond who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ruled Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, that the $50 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the father of Ruszczyk Damond will be delayed until the state's case against Mohamed Noor is resolved through a dismissal, an acquittal or a sentencing. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ruled Tuesday that the $50 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the father of Justine Ruszczyk Damond will be delayed until the state’s case against Mohamed Noor is resolved through a dismissal, an acquittal or a sentencing.

Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the July 15, 2017 shooting. Prosecutors say he shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

He is scheduled to go to trial in April .

National News
