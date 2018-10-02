Lawmakers debate fix after conservation fund lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A popular program that supports conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the country expired after Congress could not agree on language to extend it. Lawmakers from both parties back the Land and…

Lawmakers from both parties back the Land and Water Conservation Fund, but the program lapsed Monday amid dispute over whether its renewal should be part of a broader package of land-use and parks bills.

A Senate panel is set to vote Tuesday on a bipartisan bill to permanently reauthorize the fund and ensure it is fully paid for.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is expected to consider a bill offered by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state, the panel’s top Democrat. Cantwell calls the conservation fund “the key tool” that Congress uses to help communities “preserve recreation opportunities and make the most cost-effective use of the land.”

Cantwell’s bill has 47 co-sponsors, including six Republicans.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., called the 54-year-old fund one of the most popular and effective programs Congress has ever created.

“I know my colleagues agree with me,” Burr said last week on the Senate floor.

Burr called the congressional inaction frustrating, since no one disagrees that the program is valuable and cost-effective.

The program uses federal royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to fund conservation and public recreation projects around the country. The fund is authorized to collect $900 million a year but generally receives less than half that amount from Congress.

“I can’t think of a better legacy we can leave for generations to come than to permanently reauthorize” the fund, Burr said.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, agreed. Bishop chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and is a key player on a range of public lands bills. He said in a statement Monday that “LWCF can and will be reauthorized,” but said the best path forward is in a broader legislative package that addresses a growing maintenance backlog at national parks and other lands-related issues.

Bishop and Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, the top Democrat on the resources panel, recently announced a bipartisan agreement to permanently reauthorize the LWCF and address the multibillion-dollar maintenance backlog at the park service and other agencies.

The resources panel approved the bill last month, but the House adjourned until mid-November without voting on it.

“LWCF expired because Republican leaders let it expire, not because it’s controversial,” Grijalva said Monday. “The worst outcome” would be for GOP leadership to hold the conservation program “hostage” as a way to advance unrelated priorities, he said.

“Now is not the time to tie LWCF’s fate to bills that can’t pass Congress on their own steam. Let’s pass LWCF as soon as we get back in session and handle other issues as they arise,” Grijalva said.

The House bill from Grijalva and Bishop did not include a full-funding guarantee for the program, meaning that Congress would step in if oil and gas royalties did not reach certain goals The Senate bill guarantees full funding.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., urged permanent reauthorization of the conservation fund, which has typically been reauthorized in three-year increments.

“The permanence is important because you’ve got many individuals here who are working on longer-term projects and have the uncertainty of where we don’t know if Congress is going to fund it from one year to the next,” Daines said at a recent news conference in Montana.

Dave Chadwick, executive director of the Montana Wildlife Federation, called the conservation fund “an example of the kind of thing that can pull Americans together, which I think we need a little bit more of now.”

Associated Press writer Matt Volz in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.

