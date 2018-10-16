202
Home » National News » LA County Oks $14.3M…

LA County Oks $14.3M payout over deadly deputy shooting

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:48 pm 10/16/2018 09:48pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay more than $14.3 million to the family of a man who was mistakenly shot to death in his doorway by a sheriff’s deputy.

City News Service says county supervisors on Tuesday approved the payout to settle a negligence lawsuit filed over the 2014 death of Frank Mendoza.

Mendoza, a 54-year-old grandfather, was shot when he came out of his home in Pico Rivera after a wanted parolee and gang member, Cedric Ramirez, broke into the home and fired at deputies.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy who killed Ramirez mistakenly thought he was the gunman.

Ramirez hid in the house for eight hours with Mendoza’s wife as a hostage before deputies killed him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500