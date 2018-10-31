202
Home » National News » Jury awards $68,000 to…

Jury awards $68,000 to family of girl burned on neck by rope

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 9:18 pm 10/31/2018 09:18pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A jury in Texas has awarded $68,000 in damages to the family of a 12-year-old girl who suffered rope burns to her neck during a school field trip in 2016.

The Travis County jury in Austin awarded the damages in the case against Live Oak Classical School. The girl’s attorney, Levi McCathern, alleged that classmates tied a rope around her neck and pulled her to the ground during a field trip in Blanco County in the Texas Hill Country. The attorney says the girl had long been the victim of bullying.

McCathern says the girl was one of two black students at the Waco school. He had asked for $12 million in actual and punitive damages but still called the verdict a victory.

School attorney Dave Deaconson, who said the injury was an accident, also claimed victory.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500