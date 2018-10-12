202
Home » National News » Jurors hear confession in…

Jurors hear confession in ‘nuisance’ neighbor’s death

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 2:05 pm 10/12/2018 02:05pm
Share

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man told police that he fatally shot a neighbor on the day after Christmas while she cleared snow, saying she was a “nuisance to the neighborhood.”

A video of Wendell Popejoy’s confession was played for jurors Friday in Ottawa County. He’s charged with murder in the death of Sheila Bonge (BON’-gee), whose unclothed body was put on a sled and found at the bottom of a hill a few days later.

Police say Bonge was shot while snowblowing an easement that she and neighbors used to get to their driveways in Crockery Township. The Grand Rapids Press quotes neighbors as saying Bonge would shoot snow into their driveways to aggravate them.

Popejoy told police that he regretted what happened and said the killing was a “snap decision.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500