Jurors: Don’t throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:33 pm 10/15/2018 07:33pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jurors who found that Roundup weed killer contributed to a school groundskeeper’s cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that juror Gary Kitahata told Judge Suzanne Bolanos in a letter that the jury was convinced by the evidence and she should honor its verdict.

The newspaper said juror Robert Howard wrote to the judge that the jury had paid close attention to the evidence and any decision to overturn its verdict would shake his confidence in the judicial system.

Bolanos said last week she is inclined to throw out $250 million in punitive damages in favor of DeWayne Johnson. She is also considering dramatically reducing the remaining award. Her final decision is due on Oct. 22.

