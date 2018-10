By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Judge upholds verdict saying Monsanto’s weed killer caused worker’s cancer, but cuts $287 million award to $78 million.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Judge upholds verdict saying Monsanto’s weed killer caused worker’s cancer, but cuts $287 million award to $78 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.