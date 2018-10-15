202
Home » National News » Judge denies release of…

Judge denies release of alleged Charlottesville rioter

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 9:17 pm 10/15/2018 09:17pm
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California man accused of traveling across the country for a white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned deadly has been ordered detained until his trial.

Cole Evan White is charged along with three other men with traveling to incite riots and conspiracy to riot. The August 2017 rally in Charlottesville erupted into clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters. One woman was killed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a judge in Oakland on Monday determined that White was a flight risk and a danger to the community and denied his release.

Prosecutors identified White as a member of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group they said espouses racist views.

The 24-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the two counts.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500