Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California judge blocking a Trump immigration policy (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked the Trump administration from ending protections that allowed immigrants from four countries to live and work legally in the United States.

The judge on Wednesday granted a request for a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the administration from ending a program that allowed 300,000 people from Haiti, Sudan, Nicaragua and El Salvador to stay in the U.S.

The program granted temporary protection to people because of war or natural disasters in their home countries.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said ending the program could cause great suffering and hardship to families. He also said there’s evidence that “President Trump harbors an animus against non-white, non-European aliens.”

