202
Home » National News » Items owned by Colonel…

Items owned by Colonel Sanders to be auctioned next month

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 6:36 am 10/15/2018 06:36am
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some items given to Colonel Harland Sanders’ driver and friend are being auctioned next month, including one of the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s white suits and matching Stetson hat.

Heritage Auctions of Dallas said in a news release that Dick Miller spent the last decade of Sanders’ life working for him. Miller stayed on after Sanders’ death in 1980, helping Sanders’ wife, Claudia, and working for the company. He said he wants to sell his memorabilia so someone who appreciates the items will end up with them.

The collection includes the couple’s driver’s licenses and credit cards, an inscribed belt buckle and a wristwatch.

The live auction will be Nov. 3 at Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Auction, with internet bidding available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500