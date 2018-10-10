202
Hurricane Center: Michael, still Category 4, strengthens as it nears Florida coast, sustaining winds of nearly 150 mph

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 11:52 am 10/10/2018 11:52am
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Center: Michael, still Category 4, strengthens as it nears Florida coast, sustaining winds of nearly 150 mph.

