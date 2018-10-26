202
Hulu agrees to provide audio service for blind customers

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 12:44 pm 10/26/2018 12:44pm
BOSTON (AP) — Hulu will make its subscription streaming service more accessible to blind and visually impaired customers.

That’s according to a settlement agreement between Hulu and advocacy groups, who sued Los Angeles-based Hulu last year.

Disability Rights Advocates, which brought the case, says Hulu will provide a separate audio track that give descriptions of scenes and facial expressions, where possible. Hulu will also update its website and software applications to ensure people can use screen readers if they need them.

The lawsuit filed in Boston in November accused Hulu of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Netflix already provides audio description for most its original titles and some other TV shows and movies.

Hulu officials didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

