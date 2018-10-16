202
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:49 pm 10/16/2018 04:49pm
U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in six months Tuesday following strong earnings from major financial and health care companies as well as reports showing industrial output and job postings were rising.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index advanced 59.13 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,809.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 547.87 points, or 2.2 percent, to 25,798.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 214.75 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,645.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 43.74 points, or 2.8 percent, to 1,596.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.79 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 458.43 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 148.59 points, or 2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.16 points, or 3.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 136.31 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,079.20 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 742.10 points, or 10.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 61.33 points, or 4 percent.

