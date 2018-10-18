202
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 4:33 pm 10/18/2018 04:33pm
U.S. stocks slumped again Thursday as investors continued to sell shares of technology and internet companies, industrials, and companies that rely on consumer spending. Several industrial companies tumbled after releasing their quarterly reports, and European stocks also fell as European Union leaders criticized Italy’s spending plans.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 40.43 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,768.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 327.23 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,379.45.

The Nasdaq composite fell 157.56 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,485.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 28.85 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,560.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.65 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 39.46 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 11.76 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.07 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 95.17 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Dow is up 660.23 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 581.75 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.24 points, or 1.6 percent.

