Housing official caught up in dispute with Interior resigns

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:32 pm 10/19/2018 06:32pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political appointee who was caught up in a dispute between the departments of Interior and Housing and Urban Development has resigned. Assistant HUD secretary Suzanne Israel Tufts was tapped to lead an internal watchdog agency at Interior, but instead has left government.

A HUD official announced her resignation Friday, a week after HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in an email to staff that she would take over as Interior’s acting inspector general. Tufts would’ve replaced longtime acting inspector general Mary Kendall.

Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, said Thursday that Carson’s email “had false information in it.”

A HUD spokesman said Friday that Carson has accepted Tufts’ resignation and thanks her for her service. HUD blamed a “miscommunication” for the mistaken email sent by Carson.

