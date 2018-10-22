202
Hot coals blamed for damaging 7 cars in stadium lot

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 6:15 am 10/22/2018 06:15am
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium parking lot.

It happened Sunday during the game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells the Star-Ledger of Newark a driver parked in an area where tailgaters had dumped coals from a grill. Another vehicle parked over coals in another lot, and flames spread to five other vehicles.

No one was injured.

Goez says it’s not the first time this has happened.

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

