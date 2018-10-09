202
Honolulu police kill man after he hits officer with machete

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 1:33 am 10/09/2018 01:33am
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police say officers fatally shot a man across from the Hawaii Capitol after he hit an officer with a machete.

State deputy sheriffs responded to call reporting an armed man threatening another person outside the state Department of Health building Sunday morning.

Police say the man had a machete and a pair of garden shears near his feet, and officers ordered him to step away. The man picked up the machete, striking an officer on the torso.

Police say an officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired three to four gunshots, hitting the man. Police have not identified the man who later died at a hospital.

The officer hit by the weapon was wearing a vest, protecting him from the blow.

