202
Home » National News » Highway sheds Jefferson Davis…

Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, but marker remains

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 8:49 am 10/17/2018 08:49am
Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has repealed a 1959 resolution that named a U.S. highway stretch to honor Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but for now, the marker will remain.

The Herald-Sun reports the Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to repeal the resolution designating the local stretch of U.S. 15 as part of the Jefferson Davis National Highway.

Commission Chairman Mark Dorosin says the county wanted to “formally correct the historical record.” County Attorney John Roberts says the initial resolution never had any legal effect, as there is no federally recognized Jefferson Davis Highway.

But the fate of a stone pillar topped with a bronze plaque honoring Davis remains unsettled. The county doesn’t have the authority to take it down.

The county plans to petition the state to learn who owns it.

___

Information from: The Herald-Sun, http://www.herald-sun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500