Gunman opens fire on unmarked police car in Atlanta

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:26 am 10/16/2018 10:26am
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire on an unmarked police car in Atlanta, striking it but not injuring any officers.

Atlanta police officer Jarius Daugherty tells The Associated Press the officers were doing surveillance on a home where drug sales were suspected when someone fired on the vehicle they were in Monday night.

Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman tells local news outlets that officers saw the suspect pull out a rifle and start shooting.

The gunfire led to a standoff with police, who eventually arrested six suspects. Police early Tuesday had not released identities of the suspects or charges they face.

Police say the shooting comes just days after police say a man fired shots at an officer in the same neighborhood, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of downtown.

