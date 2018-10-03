202
Governor gives medal as Mississippi city mourns dead officer

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 3:39 pm 10/03/2018 03:39pm
Mississippi Highway Patrol Deputy Director Lt. Col. Randy Ginn, right, and Patrol Director Col. Chris Gillard, salute as the body of Brookhaven, Miss., police officer James White, left, is loaded into a hearse following his funeral service, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at Easthaven Baptist Church in Brookhaven. White and Corporal Zach Moak were killed early Saturday, Sept. 30, responding to a call. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor awarded a state medal to a slain police officer, as relatives and law enforcement personnel mourned his death.

Gov. Phil Bryant awarded the Mississippi Medal of Valor posthumously to Brookhaven police officer James White at his funeral Wednesday in the southwest Mississippi city.

White and 31-year-old Cpl. Zach Moak died from gunshot wounds Saturday after responding to a call. Police say 25-year-old Marquis Flowers shot the men and was wounded during the confrontation.

The funeral came after a member of a motorcycle group traveling to honor White died in a crash.

News outlets report an unnamed member of the Patriot Guard was pronounced dead at a Brookhaven hospital. A second member of the group was injured in the crash and taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital.

Amy reported from Jackson, Mississippi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

