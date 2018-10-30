GOP holds slight edge with 3 million ballots in Florida cast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — With a week to go before Election Day more than 3 million voters have already cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida. New statistics released Tuesday by the state Division…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — With a week to go before Election Day more than 3 million voters have already cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida.

New statistics released Tuesday by the state Division of Elections show that more than 1.26 million people have voted early. Additionally, more than 1.8 million people have voted by mail. Voters are on pace to surpass the early voting and vote by mail totals from the 2014 midterm elections.

Nearly 1.29 million GOP voters have cast ballots, compared to nearly 1.23 million Democrats. Nearly 526,000 voters with no party affiliation have also cast ballots.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.

Florida voters are choosing a new governor and outgoing Gov. Rick Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

