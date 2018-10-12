202
Home » National News » GoFundMe makes donation hub…

GoFundMe makes donation hub for limo crash victims’ families

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 2:46 pm 10/12/2018 02:46pm
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general is working with GoFundMe to ensure all donations related to the limousine crash that killed 20 people go to the intended beneficiaries.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood says Friday the online fundraising site has established a centralized hub for all verified campaigns related to last Saturday’s crash in rural Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee).

Daniel Gordon, GoFundMe’s vice president of trust, policy and communications, says the site is working with all parties to ensure the money goes directly to the surviving family members listed.

As of Friday, the site says more than 6,000 donors have pledged more than $353,000 to 12 campaigns for crash victims’ families. The money is intended for funeral costs, future support and college costs for the victims’ young children in addition to other family expenses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500